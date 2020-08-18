Obituary: Ruth Irene Harding Duggan

June 5, 1923 ~ August 16, 2020
Ruth Irene Harding Duggan, 97, of Buhl, Idaho passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at a local care center.
Ruth was born in Buhl, Idaho on June 5, 1923 to Roland and Verna Harding. She was the oldest of four siblings. Ruth attended first through sixth grades at the Fairview Country School. She went to Jr. High and High School at Buhl Public Schools graduating in 1941.
Ruth married Howard Duggan in 1945, he passed away in 1972. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper and nurse’s aide. She owned Ruth’s Indoor Gardens, where she specialized in African Violets.
Ruth was a strong and amazing woman who lived alone, caring for her flowers into her 97th year, until she suffered a stroke earlier this year. She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Buhl. She was a member of the Eastern Star, she played pinnacle and bridge, enjoyed golfing and was active in the West End Senior Center.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Brown; nephews, Raymond (Debi) Harding, David (Yvonne) Cunningham, Dick Kohout and a niece, Jimmie (Dick) Talley.Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; brother, Jim Harding; sister, Jean Elhy; niece, Judy Dowd and sister-in-law, Helen Harding.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the West End Cemetery (1574E. 4150N.) in Buhl. The family asks that those who attend please wear a mask. The funeral will be live on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ruth’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
