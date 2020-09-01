Obituary: Ruth Hodges

November 16th, 1928—August 26th, 2020
Ruth Irene Gamble Hodges 91, of Rupert passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday August 26th at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.
Ruth was born in Forsyth Montana on November 16th 1928 to Jesse and Leetah Gamble. She grew up on a ranch with her seven siblings where she enjoyed hiking, singing with her sisters and discovered her love of drawing. Ruth met her cowboy and future husband Shelby, while he was working for her dad on the ranch. They were soon married and started their family which included Sharrel, Sandra, Shane, Debbie, and Tana.
Ruth began her work career as a nursing assistant at Deaconess hospital in Billings, Montana. Once she moved to Rupert she used her sewing skills at Hoggan’s where she worked for seven years. In 1967 she began working for Kraft Foods in Rupert as a packaging operator on the Philadelphia Cream Cheese line. She enjoyed the time she spent at Kraft and the people she worked with. After 27 years at Kraft Ruth retired and began her volunteer career as a Pink Lady at Minidoka Memorial Hospital where she also served as auxiliary president and was also named volunteer of the year. Throughout her life Ruth had a love of family, a love of the Lord. She sang in the church choir for several years and found joy in service to others.
Ruth was blessed with, and worked hard to enhance her artistic talents. Many of her siblings, children, and grandchildren have been the recipients of her beautiful pencil sketches and painting depicting western life and beautiful mountain sceneries.
Ruth is survived by her children Sharrel Giddings of Riverton, Wyoming, Shane Hodges (Wendy) of Coventry Rhode Island, Debbie (Mark) Hyer of Nampa, Idaho, Tana (Mike) Ricondo of Rupert, and 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her toddler daughter, Sandra, her cowboy and husband, Shelby, a grandson, Justin Hyer, and all seven of her siblings.
Graveside funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Rupert, Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Minidoka Memorial Hospital and Countryside Care and Rehab for their devoted care for Ruth.
In leu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Minidoka Memorial Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary.
