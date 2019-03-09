August 26, 1928—March 6, 2019
Ruth Buckmaster Fife left our world on March 6, 2019. She was born in Twin Falls on August 26, 1928 to Neal Buckmaster and Evelyn Johnson Buckmaster. She gained two older sisters Mary Buckmaster Qualls and Jean Buckmaster Crawford. Ruth’s Father, Mother and Sisters preceded her in death.
Ruth is survived by her husband Max, three children – Brad (Sally) Fife, Randy (Jean) Fife and Dana Jo (Greg) Cameron, all who live in Rupert. Nine Grandchildren, seventeen Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Granddaughter EmberLynn “Ruth”.
Ruth’s Father passed away in the late summer before she started her senior year at Twin Falls High School. The Principal made arrangements so she could go to school half days and still graduate. Ruth had many jobs to help support her Mother. She worked at Woolworth’s a “Tray Girl” at the Twin Falls Hospital, C.C. Anderson’s, picked cherries on “Cherry Lane”, which was North Washington in Twin Falls. There were cherry trees in every yard on the whole street.
On November 17, 1948 Max and Ruth were married in Max’s parent’s front yard in Filer. Ruth was working at Young’s Dairy about a year before they were married and continued doing so after their wedding.
From November 1948 to the spring of 1954 they were busy having three children, renting and farming farms in Filer and Hazelton. On August 4, 1953 Max drew a farm North of Rupert thanks to the opportunity offered to Veterans for a government land drawing. Ruth took to being a Farmer’s Wife Like a “Duck to water”. She drove tractors and trucks, raised bum lambs, baby calves, turkeys to buy Max his first rifle. She loved Max, her family, farming and Rupert. Ruth and Max moved on their farm in 1954 and it has been their home ever since.
Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Hansen Mortuary. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Pizza and Pop will be served for everyone following the services at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake Center 341 E 18th Street Rupert, Idaho. Ruth did not believe in flowers, she loved St. Judes Charity for Children or any charity of your choice.
