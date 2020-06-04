Obituary: Ruth Ann Sellers

Ruth Ann Sellers, 82, formerly of Hazelton, died peacefully in her sleep while visiting her son Larry in Hawaii following complications with pneumonia on April 10.

Ruth Ann was born to Clarence and Nancy Murphy on the family homestead. She attended school in Hazelton and married the love of her life Larry Sellers when she was 17. Together they had five children: Larry, Peggy Jo, Carolyn, Dana and Bart. Ruth Ann is survived by her four children. Larry (Cindy) Sellers, Carolyn Nelson, Dana (Mike) Covington, and Bart Sellers (and friend Lori); sisters Virginia McBride, Alice Clements, Laura Kurtz, and sister in law Nadene Murphy; 10 grandchildren Kris (Robin) Sellers, Shara Berta, Anthony Sellers, Ryon (Brooke) Covington, Danielle (JT) Ramondetta, Charlie Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Kristi (Josh) Bashline, Amber Sellers, and Ashley Sellers; 24 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.