November 1, 1929—April 18, 2019
RUPERT – Patricia Ruth Andrew, age 89, peacefully passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Boise.
Ruth was born Nov. 1, 1929 in Centerville, Iowa, to George Charles and Mary Jane (Maxberry) Stromire, the youngest of eight. She spent much of her youth in Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Oregon and Idaho. She lived and attended school in Paul where she met her husband, Hubert Lamoin Andrew. They were married on Dec. 11, 1945, in Elko, Nevada. Their 69-year union was blessed with four children, Victoria Lee, Mary Kathleen, Hubert Wayne and Carroll Gene; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with many close friends and other relatives who referred to her fondly as “Aunt Ruth” or “Grandma Ruth.”
Ruth was proud to have worked at the Cassia County Assessor’s office for 20 years. Upon retiring in 1980, she enjoyed traveling, usually with a few grandkids in tow. England, Scotland, France, Germany, Mexico and Canada are just some of the places she has visited, as well as many areas of the United States. From 2001-2011, she and Hubert worked as camp hosts at the Wood River Campground just north of Ketchum. This was a dream job for both of them and they often said this was the happiest time of their lives. They loved meeting the various campers who visited and acquired many lifelong friendships along the way.
Ruth found joy in life, friends and family. She gave generously to anyone in need and loved unconditionally. Being the granddaughter of a Pentecostal preacher, Ruth had a strong faith in God and could sing beautifully. Many were blessed with her version of “Constantly Aware of His Love”—one of her favorite hymns.
Ruth is survived by one son, Gene Andrew (JoAnna); four grandchildren, Stephanie Coulter (Paul), Amy Carmona (Ray), Wendy Ball (Monte), and Cody Andrew (Megan); 12 great-grandchildren, Zackary Woolstenhulme (Rikki), Tyson Quanstrom, Shaunie Kim (Guy), Nathan Erskine, Ryan Erskine, Alec Carmona, Troy Carmona, Nakale Ball, Jaraka Ball, Kaden Ball, Kelby Andrew, and Coltin Andrew; six great-great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Domanic and Iysis Woolstenhulme, Tyler Thompson and Evey Kim; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Andrew. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three children; daughter-in-law, Debbie Andrew; granddaughter, Heather Andrew; four brothers, Earl, George, Hughes and Bob Stromire; and three sisters, Ella Peterson, Ann Atkinson, and Viola Smith.
The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert, with Pastor John Crawford officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the service.
