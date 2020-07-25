Obituary: Rusty Steven Lowe
Obituary: Rusty Steven Lowe

Obituary: Rusty Steven Lowe

March 7, 1988—May 19, 2020

Rusty Steven Lowe, 32 of Buhl, Idaho passed away of complications due to cancer on May 19, 2020. Rusty was born to James Andrew Lowe and Toni Tyler on March 7, 1988 in Buhl, ID. He loved to camp and fish and loved the outdoors. Everyone who knew Rusty loved him and he will be missed by all of his friends and family.

A Celebration of Rusty’s life is planned for Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. All Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Rusty’s memorial webpage at www.magicvallefuneralhome.com.

