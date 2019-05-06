{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Russell (Bud) Edward Sheridan Jr

January 3, 1940—May 2, 2019

Russell (Bud) Edward Sheridan, Jr, age 79, of Filer, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Bud was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on January 3, 1940. He married Joan Rynearson and had two children, David Russell and Valeri Jo. In 1976 he met and married Libby Miller. They enjoyed 42 years together.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his son, David, and his granddaughter, Amanda. He is survived by his wife Libby Sheridan of Filer, daughter Valeri (Shane) Main of Graham, Washington, his two brothers and his sister Patricia Sheridan, and two grandsons.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services are Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Filer Church of the Nazarene, 315 Yakima St, Filer, Idaho, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with burial expenses.

