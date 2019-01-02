June 26, 1927—January 1, 2019
RUPERT – Russell Blair, a 91-year-old longtime resident of Rupert, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Highland Estates in Burley.
He was born June 26, 1927, in Rupert, Idaho, the son of Carl W. and Dagmar Jorgensen Blair. He attended Hopewell and Pershing elementary schools, Lincoln School and graduated from Rupert High School. He subsequently attended the Southern Idaho College of Education in Albion. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and was stationed in Japan with the Occupational Forces. His love of flying occurred during his military service. Upon his honorable discharge, he continued military service with the National Guard. He married the love of his life, Rose Williams, on Nov. 19, 1947. They were happily married for more than 70 years until her passing on June 15, 2018. They were blessed with five children, Kathee, Patt, Charles, Bill and Betsy.
Russell was a lifelong farmer, having been taught the love of the earth by his father during the Great Depression. His parents were immigrants from Denmark and settled in the Rupert area. They were hardworking, honest people that taught their sons the importance of integrity and true grit. During the winter months, Russell worked at J R. Simplot Company, Moyle Mink Farm, and Magic Valley Foods to subsidize the family income. He was active in the Burley Masonic Lodge and enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing.
He is survived by three children, Kathee (Allan) Gomez, Bill (Lori) Blair, and Betsy (Kenny) Parkin; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Russell was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Gordon Blair; a son, Charles; and a daughter, Patt Klevmoen.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
The family requests that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children in lieu of flowers.
