Obituary: Rulon Olsen Gilbert

Rulon Olsen Gilbert, 83, peacefully passed away at his home on April 26, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. The graveside will be web cast. To view the web cast log on to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsdu6vqDIrG9wyIF02XBY0zCnJ_rYQAh0r.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Rulon’s Memorial Page at https://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/rulon-gilbert.
To plant a tree in memory of Rulon Gilbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
