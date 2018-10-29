December 15, 1923—October 25, 2018
Rufina (Ruth) Julia Bilbao Glenn peacefully passed away in her home on Thursday, October 25, 2018.
On December 15, 1923 in Jerome, Idaho, she was born to Santa Guisasola and John Domingo Bilbao. Alongside her siblings Henry, Rosa, and Isabel, she was raised in her family’s Basque boarding house in Twin Falls. On October 19, 1947, she married Gene Leatham Glenn with whom she shared a 64-year, loving marriage. Their family grew with the addition of three daughters, Julie Ann, Jeannine, and Carla.
Together, they ran a successful agricultural business, owning Twin Falls Tractor in Twin Falls and Northside Implement in Jerome. During her lifetime, Ruth worked in her family’s boarding house, at the Times News and Pacific Fruit, and alongside her husband at their tractor stores, but the greatest work of her life was as a mother of three, grandmother of four, and great grandmother of two. Ruth loved playing golf and cards with friends, traveling, spending time with family, and enjoying many winters in Kona, Hawaii.
She will be deeply missed by those who love her. She is survived by daughters Julie Ann Wildman (Bob), Jeannine Berriochoa (Randall), and Carla Glenn, grandchildren Wesly, Amaya (Thomas), Kattalina, and Kristiana, and great grandchildren Soloa and Maceo.
Memorial services will include a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Thursday November 1st at Parke’s Funeral Home and a funeral mass offered at St. Edwards Catholic Church by Father Joseph Lustig on Friday November 2nd at 10 a.m.
Family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to the Basque Museum and Cultural Center (611 West Grove St, Boise, ID, 83702), Gooding Basque Association (285 Euskadi Lane, Gooding, ID 83330), and St. Edwards Catholic Church (161 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301).
