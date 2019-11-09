Obituary: Ruby Ricks

January 13, 1944—November 5, 2019
Ruby Ricks, 75, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at her home in Carrollton, Virginia.
Ruby was born Jan. 13, 1944 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Opal Ward and Joseph Earl Ricks. She was the fifth of ten children and the only one with fiery red hair. She grew up in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, graduating from Madison High School in 1962. She married Dean L Dayley on April 3, 1964 and together they had four children Ronda, Rick, Wendy and Amber. Ruby worked various jobs over the years as a beautician, meat cutter, produce manager, and vendor. Although she resided in Idaho most of her life, she also lived in Wyoming, Saudi Arabia, and Virginia. Ruby was an activist for women’s rights in Wyoming and the first female meat cutter for Safeway. Ruby was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had served as a temple worker in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.
You have free articles remaining.
Although shy, Ruby was a genuine friend to those who knew her. Ruby enjoyed bowling, reading, ping-pong, scuba diving, and playing card games with family and friends. She loved music, playing her organ, and singing. Ruby was an avid crafter and was always making things with her hands. Even when she sat down to “relax”, she was busy crafting. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, jewelry making, quilting and painting. Ruby was also a self-taught wood-worker and designed, built, and painted many pieces of furniture. Ruby loved to decorate for each and every holiday, but she particularly loved Halloween and getting dressed up as a witch. She lured adults and children of all ages into her graveyard for tricks and treats.
Ruby is survived by her children, Ronda (Preston) Cox, Rick (Beatriz) Dayley, Wendy (Paul) Rodgers, and Amber (Tim) McHugh; 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; her sisters Cleora Ward, Karen Lott, Nina Butler, Joann Biggs, and brothers Dale Ricks, Tim Ricks, and Dee Ricks. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Delaine Stewart and Earleen Scott.
Ruby had chosen to be cremated in Virginia. A celebration of her life will be held April 17 and 18, 2020 in Idaho. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ruby’s memorial fund at www.vacremationsociety.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.