Obituary: Ruby Marie Wagner

Ruby was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 15, 1937 to Alva and Martha Parrott. Ruby attended Buhl High School and graduated in 1955. She then attended Twin Falls Business College. From there she went to work for her father doing administrative work for Parrott’s Complete Service. After a few years of working, she took some time off to stay at home and raise her two children, Nick Wagner and Mary Croteau. Then in 1989 she started an in home daycare where she cared for several children for the next 18 years. Ruby was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed painting, bowling, gardening, camping and fishing. She also loved to bake and do crafts with her grandchildren and her daycare kids. Ruby was a kind and caring woman and she always saw the positive in any situation. She commonly said, “It will be alright.” Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Martha Parrott; and brother, Donnie Parrott.