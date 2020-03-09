Obituary: Ruby Marie Wagner

July 15, 1937 ~ March 5, 2020
On Thursday, March 5, 2020 Ruby Marie Wagner, loving wife, mother and Nana, was peacefully called home. Ruby lived in Buhl, Idaho with her husband of 57 years, Walter Wagner. They were married on June 2, 1962 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Ruby was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 15, 1937 to Alva and Martha Parrott. Ruby attended Buhl High School and graduated in 1955. She then attended Twin Falls Business College. From there she went to work for her father doing administrative work for Parrott’s Complete Service. After a few years of working, she took some time off to stay at home and raise her two children, Nick Wagner and Mary Croteau. Then in 1989 she started an in home daycare where she cared for several children for the next 18 years. Ruby was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed painting, bowling, gardening, camping and fishing. She also loved to bake and do crafts with her grandchildren and her daycare kids. Ruby was a kind and caring woman and she always saw the positive in any situation. She commonly said, “It will be alright.” Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Martha Parrott; and brother, Donnie Parrott.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Wagner; son, Nick Wagner; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Croteau; sister, Bonnie Sligar; brother, Calvin (Faye) Parrott; two grandchildren, Keylee Croteau and Keegan Croteau.
Memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. There will be a rosary held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 1701 Poplar St, Buhl. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, with burial concluding at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ruby’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
