Obituary: Ruby A. Beem

22 Nov 1929 – 19 Jul 2020
On Sunday, 19 July, 2020, Ruby Beem passed away in her home after a short illness at age 90. She was born to Lloyd West and Iva West (Van Zandt) in Terlton, OK. The family moved to Eden, ID when Ruby was seven where she attended and later graduated from Eden High school.
After high school, she moved to Twin Falls where she met the love of her life, Truman Beem, recently home from serving with the Army Air Force during World War II. They were married in November of 1947 and began their lives together in Jerome.
During her lifetime Ruby worked at many jobs. Everything from raising her four kids to helping Truman with their 40 plus years of farming. She always had a vegetable garden and canned after her vegetables ripened. In the fall you would always find her working in the fields on potato or beet harvesters. And in keeping with the old adage that “behind every prosperous farmer is a wife that works in town” she worked at Tupperware and after Tupperware closed, she worked for many years at Moss Greenhouse.
Ruby enjoyed the outdoors. She loved her flowers and spent many a happy hour caring for her beautiful flower garden. She also loved her hummingbirds that would come in every spring and they are all mourning her loss as she was very dedicated to keeping their feeders clean and full. She and Truman both loved traveling and fishing and would get away every chance they had to enjoy both. Her pride and joy though were her immediate and large extended family. She loved nothing more than having a houseful of family and friends and almost any excuse would do to have a family picnic or barbecue.
Ruby was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. She had friends everywhere and always had a way to make everyone she met feel special. She had a great sense of humor and dearly loved to tease and be teased. Her family loved her dearly and all of us felt that in addition to her being our mother or grandmother or aunt or sister, she was also our best friend.
Ruby was a member of the United Methodist Church in Jerome where she enjoyed the company of her many friends and the fellowship with the ladies of the Women’s Circle.
Ruby is survived by her son Don (Sydney), nine grandchildren: Jeff Beem (Jen), Rick Beem, Heather Beem, Nick Beem (Lonna), Kelly Beem (Samantha), Katie Beem, Ami Beem, Nathan Beem (Alexis) and David Parvin (Erica), 14 great grandchildren, her sister Donna Beem (Kenneth), her brother Jerry West (Joan) and almost 30 nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by Truman, her husband of 73 years, three of her children; Dan, Daryl and Debbie, her granddaughter Tara, her parents Lloyd and Iva West and four siblings, William, Mildred, Dorothy and Joyce.The Beem Family would like to offer thanks to the staff and medical support personnel of Visions Home Health and Hospice Visions for all the love and care they provided to Ruby.
Graveside services will be conducted at Jerome Memorial Cemetery at 10 AM on Saturday, 25 July 2020. A viewing will be conducted on Friday 24 July from 3 – 7 PM at the Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Because of COVID-19 issues and the age of many of the anticipated mourners, face masks and social distancing will be required for both the viewing and graveside services. Friends unable to attend can view the service on Facebook under United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church in Jerome, Idaho.
