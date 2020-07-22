Obituary: Ruby A. Beem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

22 Nov 1929 – 19 Jul 2020

On Sunday, 19 July, 2020, Ruby Beem passed away in her home after a short illness at age 90. She was born to Lloyd West and Iva West (Van Zandt) in Terlton, OK. The family moved to Eden, ID when Ruby was seven where she attended and later graduated from Eden High school.

After high school, she moved to Twin Falls where she met the love of her life, Truman Beem, recently home from serving with the Army Air Force during World War II. They were married in November of 1947 and began their lives together in Jerome.

During her lifetime Ruby worked at many jobs. Everything from raising her four kids to helping Truman with their 40 plus years of farming. She always had a vegetable garden and canned after her vegetables ripened. In the fall you would always find her working in the fields on potato or beet harvesters. And in keeping with the old adage that “behind every prosperous farmer is a wife that works in town” she worked at Tupperware and after Tupperware closed, she worked for many years at Moss Greenhouse.