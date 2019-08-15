November 25, 1963—August 10, 2019
Ruben Salazar went home to his Lord on August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife Suzan, son Damien (Tina) Levings & children, grandson Devin Levings & his sister Hannah, Tom (Sue) Stoner & children. His mother, Basilisa Salazar, brother Luis Salazar, daughter Cecelia (Shaun) Scott & children, nieces Thelma (Carlos) Gutierrez & children. Norma (Frank) Lara & children, nephews Robert Jimenez & children, Jorge Alvarado & children, Victor Salazar & children, Jose Ramirez & children.
Ruben lived in this area for over 50 years. He worked construction for over 30 years. He owned his own business, which he loved for 14 years. He knew & loved many people in the area. He was a talented, kind, caring person, so very proud of his work. When he had to close his business in 2015 because of health problems he lost his purpose. His work & family were his life. His leaving is a deep sadness for us all.
Ruben met Suzan while working at Community Action in 1986. For Suzan it was love at first sight. They were married in November 1989. On January 1, 1990, they moved into the home they still live in today. Ruben remodeled every room in the house, put up new siding & a new roof. It was truly their sanctuary.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. August 25, 2019 at Rock Creek Park. You are welcome to come. Suzan requests you write down your memories of Ruben so she may keep them. She needs to hear the stories.
