Obituary: Ruben Nathaniel Kraus

May 11, 1929 – May 21, 2020
PAUL – Ruben passed into eternity with Jesus on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
He was born in Thornton, Idaho, on May 11, 1929, to David and Kathryn Graf Kraus. Ruben enjoyed over 90 years of life with many challenges, victories, and just plain living. His family spent some years in Eastern Idaho. After his mother died, when he was quite young, Ruben and his dad ended up living in Paul where Ruben spent the entirety of his life. Ruben attended Paul school, where he played many sports, and graduated high school. He met his sweetheart, Shirley J. Clark, in Paul and they married on June 14, 1953. They made a quiet, peaceful life in Paul with their three children, Richard, Craig, and Jeannie.
Ruben spent his working life at the Minidoka County Highway District, retiring after 44 years of service as the longtime highway superintendent. He took his work seriously, working tirelessly ensuring that the roads were well maintained for the folks in the county. He loved sports of all sorts, and lived for fishing, hunting, and camping. He spent as much time as he could with his family and friends in the hills and creeks of Warm Springs and Big Smokey. Dad loved and served the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Paul Baptist Church. He served as the coach of the basketball team for Paul Baptist Church and served as a deacon of the church. He was the last surviving charter member of the West End Fire District.
Ruben and Shirley enjoyed their retirement. They loved sitting on their outside swing together, holding hands and welcoming friends and family. As a result of their hard work, they had a spectacular yard with every imaginable variety of species of plants and trees which brought many squirrels and birds which then brought many cats. They loved each other well and demonstrated a Godly example of marriage.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children, Richard (Shauna), Craig, and Jeannie; three grandchildren, Erica, Chad and Joseph; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Brighten, Camden and Malaki – all of which he adored and loved well.
Ruben leaves behind a legacy of respect, love, and living life to its fullest.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June, 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Serenity Transitional Care, and Comfort Keepers for their kindness and loving care.
