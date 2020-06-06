Obituary: Ruben Nathaniel Kraus

He was born in Thornton, Idaho, on May 11, 1929, to David and Kathryn Graf Kraus. Ruben enjoyed over 90 years of life with many challenges, victories, and just plain living. His family spent some years in Eastern Idaho. After his mother died, when he was quite young, Ruben and his dad ended up living in Paul where Ruben spent the entirety of his life. Ruben attended Paul school, where he played many sports, and graduated high school. He met his sweetheart, Shirley J. Clark, in Paul and they married on June 14, 1953. They made a quiet, peaceful life in Paul with their three children, Richard, Craig, and Jeannie.

Ruben spent his working life at the Minidoka County Highway District, retiring after 44 years of service as the longtime highway superintendent. He took his work seriously, working tirelessly ensuring that the roads were well maintained for the folks in the county. He loved sports of all sorts, and lived for fishing, hunting, and camping. He spent as much time as he could with his family and friends in the hills and creeks of Warm Springs and Big Smokey. Dad loved and served the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Paul Baptist Church. He served as the coach of the basketball team for Paul Baptist Church and served as a deacon of the church. He was the last surviving charter member of the West End Fire District.