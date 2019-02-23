October 1, 1942—February 20, 2019
Royce Odell Tolman, a 76-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.
He was born October 1, 1942, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Ernest Guy and Camille James Tolman. A few months prior to Royce’s birth, his father died of cancer. His grandparents, Ray and Bertha James, raised him from an infant. He received his education in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1960. He married the love of his life and the mother of his children, Ellen LaRae Kelley, December 29, 1962, in the Albion Assembly of God Church.
Royce was taught at a young age the value of hard work. This attribute he took to heart and he, too, showed his family, by example, the importance of honesty and integrity by the way he provided for them. He worked for 12 years at Safeway Grocery and later managed Impruv-al Tires in Burley. He and his wife, LaRae, later ventured out on their own where they first owned the Arco Station by the Burley Airport, followed by ownership of D J’s Tires, Royce & Garry’s Tires, and finally Royce & Sons of Burley.
He was a lifelong member of the Assembly of God and showed great faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, by his daily devotion in the study of the Holy Bible. At the time of his death, he was worshiping at the Hansen Assembly of God. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, and looked forward to being with family on camp outings. Later in life, he was dedicated to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and thoroughly loved being a part of their lives and attending any event he could that they had.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, LaRae Tolman of Burley; his children, Cindy Rae (Barry) Steen of Twin Falls, Terry Royce Tolman of Meridian, and Guy O’Dell (Billie) Tolman of Hansen; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Bret (Pattie) Fowler of Caldwell, and Deanne (Steve) Taylor and Jolene (Jerry) Hines of Burley; and an aunt, June (Buck) McCullough of Taylorsville, Utah.
In addition to his biological father, Royce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Bertha James and Lewis and Annie Tolman; his stepfather, Lee Fowler; and his mother, Camille Fowler.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Mountain View Christian Center, 317 W. 27th St., in Burley. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service.
