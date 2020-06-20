Obituary: Roy Linn Toledo
November 16, 1992 ~ June 6, 2020

Roy Linn Toledo, 27, of Jerome, Idaho passed away June 6, 2020 at his home. Roy was born November 16, 1992 in Pocatello, Idaho to Lawrence Toledo and Christine Brown.

Roy moved around a few times before settling down in Jerome, Idaho. Roy was a very independent person. He proved this when he got his first job delivering newspapers as soon as he was old enough. He also enjoyed working at Maverick where he met his wife, Chrystal. A year later in 2011, he moved on to bigger adventures at Jerome Cheese, where he has loved his job and all his friends along the way.

Roy’s favorite job was being a father to his three beautiful daughters. Roy’s hobbies consisted of playing pool with his friends, fishing, playing guitar with his daughter Christine, and running around playing with Kinley.

Roy is survived by his wife, Chrystal (Fetterly); daughters, Christine and Kinley, all of Jerome; mother, Christine (Jim) Peters of Twin Falls; sister, Liberty Reyes (Antonio); a nephew and two nieces of Las Vegas, Nevada and two brothers, Lawrence David Toledo II of California and David Salazar of New Mexico. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Willa Ann Toledo; grandfather, Roy Linn Brown; and his father, Lawrence David Toledo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Niagara Park ADD ADDRESS

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Roy's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

