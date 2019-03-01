Try 3 months for $3
Obituary: Roy Lee Hart
Sherri Davis

April 6, 1924—February 27, 2019

Roy Lee Hart 94 of Paul ID. Passed away on February 27, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was born April 6, 1924 to William Ernest and Minnie Agnes (Ragan) Hart in Humansville, Missouri.

He married the love of his life Sarah (Sally) S. Reedy May 10, 1945 in Fort Collins, Missouri. He was drafted into the US Army, where he served as part of the occupation force in Japan, until his released in about February of 1946. He returned home to Missouri to reunite with his family and to work at various jobs including school teacher, railroad worker, and farmer.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

In 1960 Roy and Sarah packed up four kids and headed for Idaho and then went to Oregon. They soon decided to make Idaho their home. Where he did various jobs, Farming, leasing out trucks for harvest and then he was known for his apples he brought in from Oregon.

He is survived by three daughters Peggy Black of Twin Falls, ID. Bev Rogers (Max Glaesemann) Burley, ID. Reta Ellison (Greg) of Detroit, Oregon. One Son Earnest Hart of Paul, ID. One Daughter in law Lila Hart of Paul, ID. and three sisters Darlene Harting of Lowry City, Mo. Mildred Dunham and Doris Campbell (Terry) both of Appleton City, Mo. One brother Cletus Hart of Kansas City, Mo. 10 grand children and 35 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Minnie Hart and Stepmother Bessie Hart. His Wife Sarah, one son Eldon Hart, one son in law David Black, one great-grandson Jordan Rogers and two sisters Edith and Dorothy.Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Roy Lee Hart
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments