Obituary: Roy Jesser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 6, 1925—June 6, 2020

Roy Russell Jesser, WWII veteran, farmer, and beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away in his home surrounded by his family on June 6, 2020. He was 94. The family will host a viewing at Rosenau Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15. A memorial service will be held in Roy’s honor on Tuesday, June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Nazarene Church (the service will be held in the gym and social distancing will be observed). Family and friends are welcome to attend both the viewing and the memorial.

Roy was born September 6, 1925 in Lynch, Nebraska to Cora Mae (Haun) and Fred William Jesser. The Jessers lived in South Dakota until 1933, when Roy rode in the back of a pickup truck on the long drive to the family’s new home in southern Idaho. After graduating from Twin Falls High School in 1943, Roy farmed with his father for two years before enlisting in the army and serving in WWII. He was deployed to the Pacific and occupied Japan from January, 1945 to September, 1946.