August 11, 1936—August 28, 2019
Roy Francis Coulson, 83, formerly of Hazelton, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 under the loving care of his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Bill Hoard in Preston Idaho.
He was born August 11, 1936 in Hazelton, Idaho to Lee and Zetell Coulson. He was the youngest of four children. Roy grew up in Hazelton and was in the first class to graduate from Valley High School in 1954.
He married Ruth Loraine Sylwester on July 14 1957. From this union they had three daughters. Ruth passed away July 28, 1975. He later married Barbara Anne Taylor and added two more wonderful children to his family. She passed away May 12, 2004. Family was always one of the most important things in life to Roy and he was overjoyed when they were all sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Roy served in many different callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed them all and loved the gospel and serving others any way he could. He served on the school board for Valley High School for 18 years and was instrumental in many big changes for the school district during that time. He was a farmer, army reserve member, resort owner, long haul truck driver, paint salesman and jack of all trades. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix with bailing twine and duct tape.
In his later years, he took up woodworking. He loved making things in his shop and giving them away as gifts to the people around him and to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He brightened many lives with his gifts and kind actions. He always made it a point to make sure the widows wherever he lived had gifts for Christmas and were watched after.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Lee Francis Coulson and Bertha Zetell (Crowther) Coulson; two brothers, Virgil Coulson and Junior Coulson; the two loves of his life Ruth Loraine (Sylwester) Coulson and Barbara Anne (Udy) Coulson.
He will be lovingly remembered by his family Robin (Anthony) Harrison of Paradise, UT; Laurel (Jeff) Trimble of Rigby, ID; Brenda (Bill) Hoard of Preston, ID; Gary (Julie) Taylor of Jerome, ID; and Teresa (Jeff) Huntsman of Newdale, ID and sister Lois Moss of Burley, ID; 22 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Hazelton Chapel, 531 Middleton Ave., with Bishop Ray Moon officiating. Burial will be in the Hazelton Cemetery with military graveside rites. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the church and from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 E Main St. in Burley. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Franklin County Medical Center for their dedicated service and care.
