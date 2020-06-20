Obituary: Roy Eldon Uptain

July 15, 1941 ~ June 15, 2020
Roy Eldon Uptain was born on July 15, 1941 to Earben and Doris Uptain. He graduated from Buhl High School. He married Phyllis Jean Williams in 1965 while serving his country. They together had celebrated 55 years of marriage.
During his time in the Army, he was an SP-5 with training in helicopter and aircraft mechanics. He served in the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged in 1966. He received awards for his service: Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, Overseas Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. Upon his exit from the service he worked as an airplane and helicopter mechanic in California and Twin Falls, Idaho. He then went to work for Idaho Frozen Foods, he followed them through many name changes and a career of 28 years before retiring.
Roy enjoyed hunting and firearms for targets, old west shoot outs, and his favorite high-powered silhouette shooting. He was an avid outdoors man and camper. He spent as much time as possible in the mountains. He and the love of his life traveled to many places in the US and Canada with his favorites being, Alaska and Canada for all its wildlife and mountainous glory.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Earben and Doris; brothers, Raymond, Clinton, Jerry; sister, Thelma; and a few nieces and nephews.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Jean Uptain; sister, Louise Burkhaulter; brother-in-law, Richard (Carol) Williams; sister-in-law, Valerie (Matt) Dinkel; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial services will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N, Buhl with a light luncheon following the service at Farmer Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please plant a tree or donate to Buhl City Parks. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Roy’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
