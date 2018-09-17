Roy was born Sept 5, 1930 at 900S/1700E in Eden Idaho to Louis and Bessie Couch. He was the youngest of 4 children. Bob, Carl, Mary, and Roy. In 1935, the family moved north of Milner Dam at E1300S and Steel Ranch Rd and Roy started school. He had to walk across Milner Dam to school in Milner. In 1942, the family moved to a farm north of Shoshone.
Roy graduated in 1948, sold all his cows, bought a car and went to Sisters, Oregon to log timber. He got his first horse when he was 7, which lead to a life of cowboying, rodeos, breaking and shoeing horses. In 1950, he married Marilyn Moates, and had 3 wonderful children, Robin, Randy, and Blake. Roy worked for the State Highway Dept. in Shoshone from 1958 to 1970.
From 1970-1985, he had a cattle ranch in Melon Valley on Rock Creek below Buhl. In 1986, Roy met and married Hazel Ash, the love of his life, moved to Kimberly, and all of a sudden, he had another daughter, Jennie. Hazel taught Roy to bowl and the rest is history. They bowled together for over 25 years. Roy and Hazel eventually bought a house in Filer, Idaho, where they lived for the rest of their days.
Roy is survived by his 4 children and their spouses, 19 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. The Funeral Service will take place Thursday, September 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.