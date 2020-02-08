January 4, 1927—February 5, 2020
Roy Buntin was born Jan. 4, 1927 in Pawnee, Oklahoma. He was the son of Cora Buntin, brother of Verneta Wisecaver, and Leta Goedert. Roy was a dedicated father to his two daughters, Debra Blashill and Cynthia Alexander, and a wonderful grandfather to Seth Alexander, Betsy Alexander, and Dan Blashill.
Roy, and his sisters, particularly enjoyed the years that they spent living in Featherville, Idaho. The mountains that he loved provided ample opportunities for his many adventures. After graduating from Jerome High School, Roy joined the Army. He was stationed at Adak, Alaska during WWII. As in his childhood, Roy’s adult years were filled with adventures. Some of those adventures included skiing, surfing, hiking, and being the most amazing uncle to his many nephews and nieces, who loved him dearly. Roy was a longtime resident of Vancouver, Washington. At the age of 94, he was living in Twin Falls, Idaho when he left his earthly adventures behind on Feb. 5, 2020.
Roy lived a life of dedicated service to others, whether that be cross country skiing trail maintenance, delivering meals on wheels, participating in the Clark County Washington Amateur Radio Club, or simply sharing his joyful and optimistic spirit with whomever was lucky enough to spend time with him.
Roy was dearly loved, and he will be missed. The family will have private services at a date yet undetermined. In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of service in his memory. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
