Rowdy Patrick Hopkins, the young man with a smile as huge as his heart, took his final ride to Heaven, Tuesday November 27th, after courageously battling injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Determination and courage were only two of the many qualities that made this young man as special as he was. He never backed down from anything, other than his big brother, and this included the 2000-pound bulls that he rode just for fun. He participated actively in 6th district high school rodeo and loved the family and friends developed through it.
As much as he loved riding bulls, he also loved everything “AG”. The young tractor loving, dirt playing toddler became the young man on a big tractor in a large dirt field. His roots were tied on his grandparent’s Mud Lake ranch, 4-H, and FFA. Punching cows, serving as his FFA Chapter’s sentinel, competing in range evaluations, and showing animals tied him to his love for life and agriculture.
Animals, large and small, were special to Rowdy. He had a soft spot in his heart especially for dogs, cats, and the pet raccoon that he and his brother raised.
Rowdy grew up in Kimberly, and he was very much a part of the Kimberly High School community. Not only was he a friend to many students and staff members, but he was also part of the rodeo team, the FFA chapter, and the wrestling team.
Respect and appreciation for veterans was an incredible honor Rowdy was bestowed with. Not a veteran would walk by without Rowdy stopping them, removing cover, thanking them, and shaking a willing hand. He honored the sacrifices they made.
Saying good-bye until a future time are his mother, Heather Hendren, his father, John Hopkins, his brother and best friend, McCall Hopkins. His grandparents, Patrick and Christine Hendren, as well as Jean Hopkins will dearly miss him. Other relatives include Holly (Kasey) and Christine Martinson, Marcey Phipps, Marshall Hendren and Vivian Morford. Preceding Rowdy are Johnnie Hopkins, Mary Jean Hendren, and Arthur Morford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the memorial scholarship in Rowdy’s name at First Federal Savings in Kimberly.
Visitation will be held at Parkes Funeral Home Monday, Dec. 3, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Services for Rowdy will held at the Kimberly High School gymnasium at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Memorial Service will be held in Mud Lake at the West Jefferson Schools ALC Bldg. at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. Graveside services following at Mud Lake Cemetery.
