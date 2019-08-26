December 5, 1930—August 24, 2019
Ross Melvin Bourquin, a “Good and faithful servant” was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior August 24, 2019 at the age of 88.
Ross was born in Logan, Oklahoma on December 5, 1930 to Byron and Geneva (Fox) Bourquin and graduated from Laverne (Oklahoma) High School in 1948.
Ross was married to Betty Bosserman on October 28, 1950. They raised two sons, Raney and Dane. They were blessed with the BEST dad anyone could ever ask for!
Ross and Betty moved from the Oklahoma panhandle to Jerome in 1955. Ross spent one year working on a farm north of Jerome and five years working on farms south of Twin Falls. After spending six years “unlearning” the Oklahoma panhandle methods of farming and learning the Magic Valley farming ways, he started farming on his own in 1961. Ross was a very successful farmer until his retirement in the late 1990s.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1955, Ross accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior, a decision that would change and shape the remaining years of his life.
Ross and Betty were blessed to enjoy several years of retirement filled with fishing, traveling the country with friends and family, and serving their church in many capacities. In 2016 they joined the retirement community at The Terraces of Boise.Ross was preceded in death by his parents, sister Charlene Bosserman, and brother Norval Bourquin. He is survived by his wife Betty, of 68 years, their sons Raney (Diane), Dane (Jeanne), and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Our family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to the St. Luke’s Boise Hospice team that ministered to Ross as he courageously battled dementia.
A graveside memorial service, officiated by Pastor Mark Sjostrom of Grace Baptist Church, is scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.