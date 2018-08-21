October 26, 1948 – August 17, 2018
Ross Eugene James died suddenly on August 17, 2018 at his home in Twin Falls. He had been struggling with COPD for several years.
Ross was born in Soda Springs, Idaho on October 26, 1948 to Sam and Erma James. He had three older siblings, Lois Janae, Larry and Cheryl. Ross loved growing up in Soda and often talked about his childhood there.
He married Christine Roholt. Vickie, his only child was born of this union. Christine and Vicki both live in Florida. They later divorced and he married Phylene, currently living in Wyoming. They also divorced and on May 10, 1984 he married Kathy Meshishnek.
They were married 32 years and were together at the time of Ross’s death. There were no children from this marriage but enjoyed raising their dogs, Sophie, Buddy (both deceased with pride of place on the mantle) and currently Jackson.
Ross loved his dogs and taking them places, like the drive through windows at fast food restaurants! They loved going also and spending time with their “dad”. Ross also loved fishing, working in his yard and baseball. For these past several years, he and Kathy would make the trek to Arizona in March for spring training. How he loved his baseball and the Seattle Mariners, especially. It pained him when they didn’t play well! He loved to travel and visit places, especially the Oregon coast and Seattle for Mariners games.
Ross graduated from Soda Springs High School in the spring of 1967.
He served in the U.S. Army, right out of high school and spent time in Vietnam, earning the Purple Heart there, as well as many other medals.
Ross worked for several companies as an Electrical Estimator both in Twin Falls and Boise. Before his retirement he worked at the Twin Falls Post Office as a rural carrier.
Ross was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Sam and Erma and his two sisters, Lois Janae and Cheryl. His brother Larry (Patty) lives in American Fork, Utah; daughter, Vicki lives in Florida with her husband Troy and their 5 children, Jordan, Colby (Sydney), Connor, Tanner and Ally. Ross has many nieces and nephews living throughout the West. His wife, Kathy, continues to reside in Twin Falls.
At his request there will be no service, but an open house will be held in his honor at his home, 2267 Hillcrest Drive, Twin Falls on September 13, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Please stop by and pay your respects to this wonderful man.
Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
