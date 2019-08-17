May 2, 1929—August 15, 2019
Ross Dwayne Newcomb, affectionately known as “Uncle” to family and friends, was born May 2nd, 1929, in Cambridge, Nebraska, to Edward and Grace (Baker) Newcomb. He passed from this life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Highland Estates in Burley, Idaho, at age 90.
Ross received his bachelor’s degree in 1951 from the University of Nebraska with a major in Physical Education/Athletics and a secondary school, teaching certificate. Ross taught and coached in Iowa, then migrated to Rupert, Idaho, to assist his brother, Bill Newcomb, in farming due to Bill’s illness. Ross taught English for two years at Minico High School and helped coach the wrestling team. He left teaching to become a full-time farmer, owning two parcels of land directly North of today’s Minidoka Memorial Hospital.
He met and married Lillie “Mae” Sims on April 18, 1987 and they enjoyed 21 wonderful years together until the untimely death of Mae on September 15, 2008.
Ross’ favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, golf, travel and spending time with family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the Rupert Elks Club and a member of the Rupert Country Club. The last four years, Ross was a resident at Highland Estates in Burley, Idaho.
He is survived by nephews, Rock Newcomb (Coyeen “Cody”) and Ross Gene Newcomb (Dena); step-children, Elaine Becker Kamai (Virgil Sisiam), Wilma Colter, Wava Coates, Linda Crabtree (Dave), James Sims (Dodie), brother, Robert “Bob” (Arlene), six step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a special friend, Erma Scheer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his brother and sister-in-law, Winton (Maxine) Newcomb, his brother and sister-in-law, William “Bill” (Virginia “Ginny”) Newcomb, sister and brother-in-law, Ruby Hutchison (Bill), and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Harrison’s Hope Hospice and Highland Estates for their kind and compassionate care administered to Ross and a special thank you to hospice nurse, Kathryn Hines.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Minidoka County Senior Center, 702 11th Street, Rupert, ID or Harrison’s Hope Hospice, 401 Gooding St. N. Suite 107, Twin Falls, ID 83301
