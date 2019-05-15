January 13,1953—May 12, 2019
Rosita Crowley, aged 66, of Kimberly (formerly Castleford), passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center from a very recent battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Rosita was born January 13, 1953 in Twin Falls, the youngest child of Lillie Mae and Edgar Alba Reeves. Her siblings were Gary, Rita, Judy, and Alma Jean. Rosita was born and raised in Castleford, where she graduated high school.
In 1972, she married John Crowley and they had a daughter, Leona. Since high school, Rosita worked during potato planting and harvest for Blick Seed, as well as seasonally at Green Giant and Rangen’s. She eventually became a janitor working many years at Magic Valley Regional Medical Center and Castleford Schools, then transitioned back to MVRMC before they merged with St. Luke’s.
John passed away in 2004, and in 2010, Rosita decided she wanted a fresh start; moving to Kimberly, where she retired.
Anyone who knew Rosita, knew her absolute love of nature, and gardening. She could tell you not only the common name of a plant or tree, but the scientific name and where it would be best suited for growing. Her home was constantly overflowing with houseplants. If Rosita wasn’t outside in her yard and veggie garden, she could usually be found in the kitchen, canning, or baking something delicious. Always with a smile on her face, Rosita was a very soft spoken, kind hearted soul, and will be missed terribly.
Rosita is survived by her daughter, Leona and son in law John Miller of Portland, Oregon; brother-in-laws Ralph Crowley and Ernest (Donna) Crowley; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband John; her parents; her brother, Gary Reeves; sisters, Rita Thomas, Judy Schaer, and Alma Jean Crowley; brother-in-laws, Robert Schaer, Marvin Schick, Bill Crowley, Wayne Crowley, and Melvin Crowley; sister-in-laws, Helen Schick and Lynn Crowley; father-in-law, Albert Crowley, mother-in-law Claudia Crowley; and nephew, Greg Crowley.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful team caring for Mom at Boise St. Luke’s, Kimberly Police and Paramedics who have gone above and beyond to help her these past few weeks, Serenity Funeral Chapel for making this painful process as compassionate as possible, and especially Mom’s wonderful, caring neighbors and friends, who helped her so much; she treasured you all.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Arbor Day Foundation (www.arborday.org) to honor Rosita’s love of nature.
In keeping with Mom’s wishes, there will be no service, however, condolences can be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.