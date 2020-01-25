Obituary: Rosie Mae Rodriguez Maxim

May 3, 1957—January 12, 2020
Rosie Mae Rodriguez Maxim was born May 3, 1957 at St. Benedict’s Hospital in Jerome, Idaho. Rose was the youngest of eight children born to Elizabeth and David Rodriguez. She grew up in a loving, close-knit, and culturally rich family in Wendell, Idaho.
Rose has two beautiful children Justis Jordan and Jessica Clark Messman. She was a devoted Grandmother to Alice Sunshine Mae, Vivienne Elizabeth Ellen, and Anika Dawn Anderson.
After retiring from nursing, Rose spent the majority of her time caring for her son Justis and her granddaughters. Rose’s personality was much larger than life. She had a flair for decorating and event planning. Rose was a brilliant pianist and songwriter. The muse for her songs was her family. She spent many evenings square-dancing, often with her best friend Paul Zeller.
In the early hours of January 12 Rose was taken from us unexpectedly by a heart attack. She died peacefully surrounded by the warmth of her partner in love and life, Robert Allan Maxim. We all will miss her colorful personality, friendship, beautiful voice, talented hands, mischievous smile, and unbound sense of humor.
Rose was preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother Samuel, her grandnephews Mario and Vinnie, grandneice Savannah, and beautiful Cierra Rose.
