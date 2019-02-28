March 7, 1947—Feb. 20, 2019
Rosie Chapa Saldana, 71, long time Burley resident died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Cassia Regional Hospital.
She was born March 7, 1947 in Uvalde, Texas, the daughter of Francisco and Eva Chapa Saldana Sr. She attended school in Arizona as a youth. She moved to Burley in 1960, with her parents and family.
Rosie was an amazing Daughter, Sister, Aunt and friend. Even though she didn’t have children, she loved and adored her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She loved to plan wonderful birthday parties and having all the family get together.
She began working at Ore-Ida Foods in 1965 at the age of 18, alongside her sister, Eva Saldana. Rosie performed many jobs but enjoyed working as a cutter operator. She was a hard worker and learned quickly. She retired from McCain Foods in 2011. She was employed with Ore-Ida/McCains Foods for 46 years before retiring.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers; Saul (Pompella) Saldana and Florencio (Dora) Saldana, her sister; Maria Saldana.
She is survived by her sister; Eva Saldana of Burley, four brothers; Abel (Ethel) Saldana Sr, Adolfo (Leticia) Saldana, Adam Saldana of Burley and Frank (Lois) Saldana of Heyburn. And her companion Paul Anaya of Burley.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Services concluded with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help the family for funeral expenses. You may contact Lois (Mickey) Saldana thru Hansen Mortuary for more information
