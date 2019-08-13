Obituary: Rosemary Merritt

May 23, 1933—August 10, 2019
Rosemary Merritt passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Rosemary was born May 23, 1933 in Roswell, New Mexico to OB Thompson and Leola Brewer Thompson. Her siblings were Joan Blount, Helen West-Brinker, and Lee Warren Thompson.
Rosemary married Verl Dean Merritt May 31, 1952 in Roswell, New Mexico. They were married 67 years and blessed with four children, Barbara (Kirk) Mitchell of St. George, UT, Donald (Linda) Merritt of West Jordan, UT, Robert (Dee Dee) Merritt of Yuma, AZ, and Rebecca (Tim) Petterson of Jerome, ID. They have 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
In 1971, the couple opened Rosemary’s Freeway Service in Jerome where they worked together for over 20 years. In addition to being a homemaker, she was a statistician for the Department of Ag and a talented artist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and son, Robert Merritt. Graveside services will be conducted by Farnsworth Mortuary at Jerome Cemetery at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
