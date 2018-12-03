December 1, 1952 - December 1, 2018
Rosalie Dawn Eberhard, 66, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at her home in Gooding.
Rosalie was born on December 1, 1952 in Gooding, the daughter of Les and Carolyn White. She was raised and educated in Gooding.
Rosalie later attended B.S.U. where she graduated with a degree in accounting. She then worked for Montana Express Trucking where she met her husband, Ray Eberhard. They were married for 16 years until his death in 2003.
Rosalie loved watching the Seattle Mariners, playing bridge and going on cruises with her son, daughter-in-law and in-laws. She was a kind, caring and compassionate lady.
Rosalie is survived by: her son, Wade (Melissa) Pulley; grandson, Jackson and granddaughter, Isabella; her sisters, Leslie (Charlie) Tennant and Frankie (Don) Murray; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Ted Pulley.
A funeral service for Rosalie will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A private burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
A viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
