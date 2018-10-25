Try 1 month for 99¢

Rosalie (Doughty) Davis was preceded in death by husband, Orville; daughter, Joyce and granddaughter, Holly. Survived by son, Steve Davis of Sandy, OR and daughter, Teala Sparks of Centennial, CO.

the life of: Obituary: Rosalie Davis
