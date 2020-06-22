Obituary: Rosa Maye Goff

May 21, 1925—June 19, 2020
After 95 years of a life well-lived, Rosa Maye (Spevak) Goff passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her devoted son by her side.
Rosa was born on May 21, 1925 to Louis Ludwig Spevak and Josephine (Krivanec) Spevak in Wheatland, WY. At the age of 15, she moved to Rupert, ID with her family. She attended schools in Wheatland and Rupert, graduating from Rupert High School in 1943.
Rosa was very proud of her Czechoslovakian heritage. In 1997, she and her three sisters: Jo, Betty, and Marie had the time of their lives when they traveled to Europe to visit the birthplace of their mother. Jo’s son, Stephen Springmeyer and his wife, Dominique, along with their daughters were the sisters’ personal tour guides on this unforgettable trip. While in the Czech Republic, they met several cousins that they had exchanged letters with for years.
Rosa was working at Safeway Grocery Store when she met her husband Darwin Kenneth Goff. They were married on March 22, 1953 and were married for 49 years until his death in 2002. She was also employed as a teller at Idaho First National Bank where she met many of her life-long friends.
After the birth of her children, Rosa became a devoted homemaker to her husband and children. She was recognized for her dedication when she was named Mother of the Year for Minidoka County in 1980. Her house was always immaculate, and even in her final days, she was still straightening up as she headed to bed. When her husband was commercial fishing in Alaska each summer, Rosa also held down the family farm with her son. She once stated, “With my orders and his back we get a lot done.”
Rosa never met a stranger and her door was always open to relatives, neighbors, and friends for a cup of coffee and dessert, Sunday dinner, or a holiday celebration. She also loved keeping in touch with family and friends with daily phone calls. Rosa was a favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews and was affectionately known as “Antique Rose”. She was also an excellent cook, and her potato salad and deviled eggs were always a favorite at family gatherings. For entertainment, she enjoyed Sunday drives, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s events, and going to Jackpot to play slot machines.
Rosa was a member of the United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, the Rupert Lady Elks and the planning committee for her class reunions. She also enjoyed attending Masonic and Shriner functions with her husband.
Rosa was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin; her parents, Louis and Josephine Spevak; her siblings: Louis (Buck), Edward, Josephine, Betty, Marie, and Frank (Butch). She is survived by her children: Sally (Andy) Wiseman, Wendy Pierce, and Wesley (Kelly) Goff; her grandchildren: Jill (Gary) Deskiewicz, Heidi Wiseman, David (Brandon) Wiseman, Michael Wiseman, John Wiseman, Amy (Justin) Hammond, Austin (Meredith) Goff, Dakota (Jake) Barclay, and Brecken Goff; her great-grandchildren: Sophie, Naomi, Jett, and Opal Deskiewicz; and Jentry and Scotlyn Barclay.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary. Visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary.
The family suggests memorials be made to Shriner’s Children Hospital or The United Methodist Church in Rupert.
The family would like to invite all friends and family to gather after the funeral to share their memories of Rosa.
