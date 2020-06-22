Obituary: Rosa Maye Goff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 21, 1925—June 19, 2020

After 95 years of a life well-lived, Rosa Maye (Spevak) Goff passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her devoted son by her side.

Rosa was born on May 21, 1925 to Louis Ludwig Spevak and Josephine (Krivanec) Spevak in Wheatland, WY. At the age of 15, she moved to Rupert, ID with her family. She attended schools in Wheatland and Rupert, graduating from Rupert High School in 1943.

Rosa was very proud of her Czechoslovakian heritage. In 1997, she and her three sisters: Jo, Betty, and Marie had the time of their lives when they traveled to Europe to visit the birthplace of their mother. Jo’s son, Stephen Springmeyer and his wife, Dominique, along with their daughters were the sisters’ personal tour guides on this unforgettable trip. While in the Czech Republic, they met several cousins that they had exchanged letters with for years.

Rosa was working at Safeway Grocery Store when she met her husband Darwin Kenneth Goff. They were married on March 22, 1953 and were married for 49 years until his death in 2002. She was also employed as a teller at Idaho First National Bank where she met many of her life-long friends.