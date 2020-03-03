Obituary: Rosa Fennell

May 20, 1921—February 17, 2020
Rosa Fennell, 98, of Rupert, was born to Martin and Evelyn Stoll on May 20, 1921 in Manching, Germany. She passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Rupert, Idaho.
She is survived by her children, Rosalie Rush of Meridian, Idaho, Rita (Milo) Svoboda of Paul, Idaho, and Jim (Glinda) Fennell of Burley, Idaho; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother and sister in Law, John and Gwen Fennell of Rupert, Idaho, a sister in law Elizabeth Stoll of Germany and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Fennel, her daughter Marlene Fredrickson, her parents and parents in law, a son in law, four sisters and six brothers.
Rosa enjoyed gardening, canning and sewing. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Countryside Care in Rupert for all of their care and love shown to our mother. In lieu of flowers, that family suggests a donation to the St. Nicholas Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The Rosary was recited at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with a viewing following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. also at the mortuary. Burial took place in the Paul Cemetery after the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
