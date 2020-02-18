{{featured_button_text}}

May 20, 1921—February 17, 2020

Rosa Fennell, 98, of Rupert, was born to Martin and Evelyn Stoll on May 20, 1921 in Manching, Germany. She passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Rupert, Idaho.

She is survived by her children, Rosalie Rush of Meridian, Idaho, Rita (Milo) Svoboda of Paul, Idaho, and Jim (Glinda) Fennell of Burley, Idaho; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother and sister in Law, John and Gwen Fennell of Rupert, Idaho, a sister in law Elizabeth Stoll of Germany and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Fennel, her daughter Marlene Fredrickson, her parents and parents in law, a son in law, four sisters and six brothers.

Rosa enjoyed gardening, canning and sewing. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Countryside Care in Rupert for all of their care and love shown to our mother. In lieu of flowers, that family suggests a donation to the St. Nicholas Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with a viewing to follow from 6 to 8 p.m. also at the mortuary. A viewing will also be held at 10 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral. Burial will take place in the Paul Cemetery after the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Service information

Feb 20
Recitation of the Rosary
Thursday, February 20, 2020
4:30PM
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th St
Rupert, ID 83350
Feb 20
Viewing
Thursday, February 20, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th St
Rupert, ID 83350
Feb 21
Viewing
Friday, February 21, 2020
9:00AM-9:45AM
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th St
Rupert, ID 83350
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th St
Rupert, ID 83350
Feb 20
Interment following funeral service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
11:00PM
Paul Cemetery
550 West 100 North
Paul, ID 83347
