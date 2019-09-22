Ronnie Hal Cooke
November 19, 1947 - July 27, 2019
Ronnie Hal Cooke, age 71, of Troy, Kansas went to join his Mother & Father in Heaven Saturday, July 27, 2019. Ron was born November 19, 1947 in Twin Falls, Idaho. The oldest of three children born to Harold and Raeola (Ford) Cooke. Ron married Susie Ashworth August 30, 1975 & became an instant father to two daughters Val & Becky & two sons Donnie & Danny. He loved them all dearly.
Ron was active in little league baseball as a youngster and was a paperboy for the Times News, all this time making sure his hair was perfect (each and every hair just right).
Ron graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1966 and joined the Unite States Navy. He was a signalman and achieved the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. Ron served aboard several ships off the coast of Vietnam including river boats on the Mekong Delta. This duty exposed Ron to Agent Orange causing his health to suffer greatly.
Ron never met a stranger, even though he suffered so terribly he kept his charming personality. He will always be "Ron". Love you brother.
Ron was an Interstate truck driver for 35 years, millions and millions of miles, retiring from UPS in 2007. Ron loved to walk, even though his sight was extremely limited, visiting his many aunts and uncles was a highlight in his day. He also took great pride in his yard work (each and every blade of grass in place).
Ron is survived by his wife Susie of 43 years, 4 step children, Val (Mark) Wiedmer, Troy, KS., Donnie (Denise) King, Kuna, ID., Becky (Leon) Martinez, Troy, KS., Danny (Shelbe) King, Troy, KS., eight grandchildren & 4 great-grandsons, sister Nancy (Don) Burton, Prescott, AZ., brother Randy Cooke, Wenden, AZ., & 16 nephews & nieces.
A celebration of life reception will be held on Sat. Sept. 28 at Harmon Park at 11:00 a.m. at the Red Ramada.
In Lieu of flowers contributing to the "Disable American Veterans" would be greatly appreciated.
To plant a tree in memory of : Cooke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
