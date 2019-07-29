{{featured_button_text}}

November 19, 1947—July 27, 2019

Ronnie Hal Cooke, 71, of Troy, Kansas passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. Ron was born on November 19, 1947 to Harold & Raeola Cooke in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Ron was a disabled Vietnam Veteran serving with the United States Navy. He was an over the road truck driver for 35 years, retiring from UPS in 2007.

Ron’s hobbies were golf, walking and lawn care. He was a member of Troy Christian Church.

Ron is survived by his spouse of 43 years, Susie Cooke, four step-children, Val (Mark) Wiedmer, Troy, KS; Donnie (Denise) King, Kuna, Idaho; Becky (Leon) Martinez, Troy, KS; Danny (Shelbe) King, Troy, KS; eight grandchildren and four great-grandsons; sister Nancy (Don) Burton and brother Randy Cooke, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, KS with visitation an hour prior to the services.

Memorials: NEK Hospice, Doniphan County Home Health and Gary Sinise Foundationwww.harmanrohde.com

