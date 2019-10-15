{{featured_button_text}}

October 9, 1948—October 13, 2019

On Oct. 13, 2019, Ronald Leroy Maughan died, at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving family. A beloved husband, father, and friend will be missed.

Ron’s funeral and viewing will be held on Oct. 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel on 667 Harrison Street, Twin Falls, ID. The viewing will be held at 10 to 10:45 a.m. with the funeral from 11 a.m. to noon. The Graveside service will follow at the Twin Falls cemetery.

To leave condolences visit www.rosenaufuneral home.com.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to a missionary fund at a church of your choice. Thank you for your love and prayers.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments