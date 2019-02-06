Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Ronald L Leder Rev.
Sherri Davis

July 29, 1930—January 23, 2019

Reverend Ronald L. Leder was called to his eternal rest on January 23, at the age of 88. He was born July 29, 1930. Ron was born to William and Hulda Leder in Corvallis, Oregon.

He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran in Oakridge, Oregon at the time of his death. Ron married Jeanne Toedter on July 6, 1958. They spent most of their 60 years serving together in Canada, Washington, Idaho and Oregon. After retirement Pastor Ron continued to serve his Lord by teaching Bible study and serving as on-call pastor to many churches in Oregon.

Ron is survived by his wife Jeanne; son Brian (DeAnna); daughters Marlys and Sharon (Phil); his brother David; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He was preceded in death by his sisters Irene and Lois, and brother Robert.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 10, at 3 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Oakridge OR. Memorials in Ron’s name may be made to Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO 63105.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Ronald L Leder Rev.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments