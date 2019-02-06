Obituary: Ronald L Leder Rev.

July 29, 1930—January 23, 2019
Reverend Ronald L. Leder was called to his eternal rest on January 23, at the age of 88. He was born July 29, 1930. Ron was born to William and Hulda Leder in Corvallis, Oregon.
He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran in Oakridge, Oregon at the time of his death. Ron married Jeanne Toedter on July 6, 1958. They spent most of their 60 years serving together in Canada, Washington, Idaho and Oregon. After retirement Pastor Ron continued to serve his Lord by teaching Bible study and serving as on-call pastor to many churches in Oregon.
Ron is survived by his wife Jeanne; son Brian (DeAnna); daughters Marlys and Sharon (Phil); his brother David; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Irene and Lois, and brother Robert.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 10, at 3 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Oakridge OR. Memorials in Ron’s name may be made to Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO 63105.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.