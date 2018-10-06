February 19, 1950 – September 19, 2018
On Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Ronald Hardy Estep, beloved husband and father, passed away suddenly at the age of 68 in Farmington, MI.
Ron was born on February 19, 1950, in Twin Falls, ID, to Carl and Blanche Estep and was raised on a farm in nearby Hazelton, ID. He received his English degree from Idaho State University in 1972 and his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Idaho in 1982. Ron taught junior high and high school English in the Coeur d’Alene School District for 40 years and coached boys high school tennis for 25 years. On August 8, 1975, he married Sandee Simmons Nielsen in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised 4 sons and 4 daughters.
Ron was most well-known in his capacity as a high school English teacher. Over 40 years, he taught life insights packaged in discussions of literature and Greek philosophy to thousands of students. His influence on the world continues in the intellects and perspectives he shaped.
Ron cultivated many passions throughout his life, chief among them his family. When the teaching and the coaching and the paper routes were done, and the last lawn was mowed, Ron could be found with his family doing one of the following: singing a John Denver tune on his guitar; urging someone to try one of his delicious chocolate chip cookies (or other beloved treat); losing himself in a conversation about anything, from the spiritual to the philosophical to the mundane. How he loved to converse!
Outside of work and family, Ron served faithfully in various capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since his baptism in 1974. Among these capacities were the following: bishopric, high council, high priests’ group leadership, Boy Scouts, Young Men, home teacher and his most recent calling as a full-time service missionary with Sandee in the Michigan Detroit Mission.
He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, and friend who loved and served in a thoughtful manner. In sum, a genuinely good human being.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Carl; mother, Blanche; sister, Evelyn; brother, Carl; daughter-in-law, Suzann; nephew, Trent; and niece, Angela. He is survived by his wife, Sandee; his eight children, Shane, Rick (Charlotte), Ellee (Jack), Ean (Kristi), Leah (Jonathon), Ivy (Matthew), Jenny (Benjamen), and Craig (Jennifer); 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his sister, Cheryl (Jim) Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 2293 West Hanley Ave. in CDA, ID (LDS chapel). A gathering of friends and family to socialize and to share in some of Ron’s favorite treats will be held from 6-8:30 PM on Friday, October 12, at Lake City High School located at 6101 N Ramsey Rd in CDA, ID. The public viewing will be held from 2-4 PM on Friday, October 12, at the Yates Funeral Home at 744 N 4th Street in CDA. The interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Spirit Lake, ID. All arrangements will be handled by Yates Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ron Estep Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made out to Lake City High School, The Ron Estep Scholarship Fund. Additionally, the family would treasure any fond memories or photos you have of Ron. These can be sent to memories.of.ron.estep@gmail.com or to PO Box 1495, Spirit Lake, ID, 83869.
