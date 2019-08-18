March 28, 1949-Aug. 13, 2019
Ronald George Zemke, 70, Heyburn, ID passed away suddenly Tuesday August 13, 2019. He was born in Rupert, ID at the Christensen Nursing Home on March 28, 1949 to Forrest and Naoma Zemke. He grew up in Burley, ID and graduated from Burley High School in 1967. Growing up he helped with the farm and gravel business. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969 where he spent most of his time as a shipfitter travelling around the world. Among his voyages he went from being a Polywog to a Shellback under the Order of the Neptune when he crossed the Equator. He was proud of serving and enjoyed sharing his experiences with the Navy.
In 1973 Ron came back to Idaho and worked at Shockey Sheet Metal. He married Demarice Pruett on February 26, 1977. They welcomed their first son Kyle on June 6, 1978; daughter Sarah on June 2, 1981; and son Kurtis on March 18, 1991.
In 1984, Ron used the skills he acquired in the Navy and at Shockey Sheet Metal to start his own business in his own shop; Zemke Welding and Radiator. His shop door was always open to anyone who wanted to shoot the breeze and have a beverage. After the death of his beloved dog Suzzy Q, he decided to stop repairing radiators and change his business to Zemke Welding and Propeller. Ron was a very talented welder who could build or repair just about anything. He was a perfectionist and a true engineer and artist. His unique treasures that he created from “modified” junk will be missed by all. One of his greatest prides was his boat that he built from a wrecked hull. This summer he took his boat “Suzzy Q” on her maiden voyage to the ocean to fish with his family. He loved camping and fishing with his family; Ron and Demarice had just returned home from their last camping/fishing trip for the summer the day he passed.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Forrest; baby sister Susan; brothers Tad, Craig, Dennis, Mike; sister-in-law Kay; and nephew Mitchell. Ron is survived by his mother Naoma; wife of 42 years Demarice; sons Kyle and Kurtis; daughter Sarah (Jayson); grandsons Zaylen, Xander, and Jhett-his fishing buddies; sister Peggy (Steve); sister-in-laws Mary Ann and Teena; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A gathering for friends and family was held from 11:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.