Obituary: Ronald Eugene Ernst

April 19, 1953 – March 20, 2019
Ronald Eugene Ernst, loving husband and father, passed away March 20, 2019. He was born April 19, 1953 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Eugene and Opal (Fairchild) Ernst. Ron was a veteran of the United States Marines.
Ron is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Lowman Ernst; his children, Timothy Parker; Michael Parker; Lillian Ernst; Aaron Ernst; and Susan Ernst.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Graveside service with military honors will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ron’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.