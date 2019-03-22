Try 3 months for $3
Obituary: Ronald Eugene Ernst
Ruby Aufderheide

April 19, 1953 – March 20, 2019

Ronald Eugene Ernst, loving husband and father, passed away March 20, 2019. He was born April 19, 1953 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Eugene and Opal (Fairchild) Ernst. Ron was a veteran of the United States Marines.

Ron is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Lowman Ernst; his children, Timothy Parker; Michael Parker; Lillian Ernst; Aaron Ernst; and Susan Ernst.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Graveside service with military honors will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ron’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Ronald Eugene Ernst
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments