Obituary: Ronald Dean Eslinger

Ron farmed South of Twin Falls for 25 years and worked at Amalgamated Sugar Company for 40 years. He loved golfing, going to CSI basketball games with his wife, camping with family and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ron loved his family very much and it was important for him to take every opportunity he could to visit his children and grandchildren. He frequently shared his strong faith and belief in God and lived his faith, by the love, forgiveness, and acceptance he showed others. Ron’s faith remained steadfast even after being diagnosed with Cancer, telling his wife: “Don’t worry God is with me; It will be okay”.