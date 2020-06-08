Obituary: Ronald Dean Eslinger

May 29, 1938—June 4, 2020
Ronald Dean Eslinger, age 82 of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away, at home, June 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Ron was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 29, 1938 to Melvin and Mildred Eslinger. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1958 then served 7 years with the National Guard.
With the help of long-time friends Gary and Janice Mullins, Ron met the love of his life Dianne Bohning, who he married on January 21, 1961.
Ron farmed South of Twin Falls for 25 years and worked at Amalgamated Sugar Company for 40 years. He loved golfing, going to CSI basketball games with his wife, camping with family and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ron loved his family very much and it was important for him to take every opportunity he could to visit his children and grandchildren. He frequently shared his strong faith and belief in God and lived his faith, by the love, forgiveness, and acceptance he showed others. Ron’s faith remained steadfast even after being diagnosed with Cancer, telling his wife: “Don’t worry God is with me; It will be okay”.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Dianne, his brother Kenneth Eslinger (Nona), daughter Cynthia Mattson (Daniel), daughter Connie Hills (Kraig), son Kevin Eslinger (Tracy), daughter Carolyn Hailer (Joaquim) and ten beautiful grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Charlene.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5—7 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID. Funeral services will be held June 11, 2020 at 11 AM. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kimberly Christian Church General Fund. The family wants to thank Harrison’s Hope for their outstanding care of Ron and all those who have supported the family with their prayers.
Those who wish may leave condolences at his obituary page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Also, those who wish may view his services at ZOOMMeeting ID: 894 9285 4667no password should be required, if asked: 12345
