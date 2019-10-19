October 28, 1949—October 14, 2019
Ronald Dean Clark, known to many as R.D., 69, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
Ron was born Oct. 28, 1949, in McFall, MO, the third child of Lowell and Fern Clark. At a young age the family relocated to the Magic Valley. Ron graduated from Filer H.S., class of 1968. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served as one of the members of the only all-Idaho platoon. After his honorable discharge, Ron returned from Vietnam and attended CSI and Boise State.
Ron “won the career lottery” when he started with the Twin Falls Fire Department in February 1976. He rose through the ranks of the fire department, serving as a Driver, Captain, and Battalion Chief. He was appointed to the role of Fire Chief in May 1998, serving in that role until his retirement in July 2016. During his tenure with the department, Ron served as president of the Twin Falls Professional Firefighters Union and was president of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association for two consecutive years. Ron was amongst the longest-serving public servants of the citizens of Twin Falls.
Ron was an incredible man, dad, and grandpa and is absolutely adored by the loves of his life, his daughters Holly Clark and Melissa Hough and his grandsons Colin Hunter and Rykyn Hough. He was a man of adventure and loved to fly in his early years. His family loved his campfire stories and stories of his flying escapades. He created many memories with his loved ones while camping, fishing, and hosting patio parties. You never knew what adventure you were in for when he wanted a Corvette cruise, a pontoon float, or a motorcycle ride. His favorite trip of the year was to the Stanley Basin with his loved ones. Ron had a wonderful wit and sense of humor. He openly admitted that the mischievous twinkle in his eyes and his smile that could melt your heart had both gotten him into and out of trouble many times. The man could always make an entire room burst into laughter. Ron was a man of loyalty, integrity, and principle and always worked very hard for the life he had, never taking anything for granted. He was a strong mentor and was very proud of the values he passed down to his daughters. His passing has left a hole in the hearts of many and he will always be missed.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is pending and will be announced soon. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Ron’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
