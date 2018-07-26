June 6, 1937 – July 22, 2018
Ronald “Brent” Taylor of Glenns Ferry, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and loved ones on Sunday morning, July 22, 2018, just as the sun illuminated Bennett Mountain outside his living room picture window. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Glenns Ferry High School. Cremation was done under the care and direction of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel at 500 No. 18 E in Mountain Home. 208-587-0612
Brent, as he was known to ALL, was born on June 6, 1937 in Ogden, Utah to Ralph and Elma Taylor of Plain City, Utah. He attended school there and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree from Utah State. He played football in college and was a member of the SAE Fraternity where he was known as Sweed. He married Charlet (Susie) Coon and then moved to Glenns Ferry in 1963. Brent and Susie were blessed with 4 children, Mike, Mitch, Missi and Mat. Brent began his career in education in 1963. He taught business classes at Glenns Ferry High School for 32 years. As if teaching was not enough, Brent coached football, track and later became athletic director. He entertained many students in his role as driver’s ed instructor as well. Brent was a favorite of the students as evidenced by his numerous Teacher of the Year awards. Brent was chosen as District 4 Track Coach of the Year for 7+ years. He received the Idaho Coaches Association Distinguished Service Award and the National High School Track Coach Bronze Award. And, this past year, Brent was selected for the Glenns Ferry High School Athletic Hall of Fame. In his 32 years of teaching, Brent missed 3 days of class.
In his “other” career, Brent was a well-respected horseman. He obtained his first trainer’s license in 1958 at the Portland Meadows Racetrack. He went on to train horses in Billings, Great Falls, Helena, Ely, Elko, Las Vegas and Boise. He would teach during the school year and race horses in the summer. Brent was honored as Leading Trainer for several years at the Montana tracks and won that award 9 times at Les Bois Park in Boise. He was inducted into the Idaho Thoroughbred Hall of Fame on March 14, 2012. He supported Idaho horse racing and was looking forward to the upcoming election, where he was sure the public vote would favor reinstating racing at Les Bois Park.
When Brent wasn’t teaching or training, he was hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Many a story was birthed, embellished, altered, embellished again and then told over and over as absolute truth on those trips.
Brent is survived by his son Mike and wife Kim and their children Emily, Myles (Scooby) and Gillian of Roswell, New Mexico, his daughter Melissa (Missi) Sluder, her boyfriend Rusty Wallace and her daughter Jordan of Nampa, Idaho, his son Mats’ children Grace and Beaux of Boise, Idaho, his sister Jean Taylor VanMeeteren of Plain City, Utah, his girlfriend Jerri Kay Goodwin and her daughters Macy Hack, Brittney and her husband Travis, her grandchildren Taylor, Tenly and Jake and the mother of his 4 children, Susie along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Brent is preceded in death by both his parents Ralph and Elma Taylor, 2 sons Mitch and Mat, son-in-law Tom Sluder and his sister Carol Taylor Hunt Pendelton.
Brent had many, many friends, family members and former students that loved and respected him. He will be missed greatly but the deposits that he made into their lives will live on.
Memorials can be made in Brent’s name to the Glenns Ferry Public Library at P.O. Box 910 Glenns Ferry, Idaho 83623.
