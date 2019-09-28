Obituary: Rona Sue Ariel

February 22, 1948—August 19, 2019
Rona Sue Ariel, age 71, died in her Twin Falls home on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born Rona Sue Harshbarger to Joseph Henry Harshbarger and Zoa Durfee Harshbarger in the Twin Falls Hospital on February 22, 1948. She lived her first four years in Buhl, Idaho and the next 14 in Twin Falls. She graduated with honors from Twin Falls High in 1966, Pacific State University in Forest Grove, Oregon in 1970; Washington State University in Pullman, Washington in 1977 where she received her Masters of Science in Psychology, Education, professional or self-taught was her master and application of that education was her life goal.
She and Ronald Douglas Notestine were married in 1970. They sustained each other during college years until divorce in 1978. She continued her education in clinical psychology at the University of Nebraska, College of Medicine from 1979 thru 1982 where she earned a Postdoctoral Fellowship in Neuropsychology on July 31, 1982.
On July 31, 1981 she changed her name to Rona Sue Ariel.
While working With Dr. Charles Golden at the Nebraska Psychiatric Research Institute she was published in 1983 co-authoring “Volume I of Interpretation of the Luria-Nebraska Neuropsychological Battery.”
In 1984 her career as a psychology professor ended when she succumbed to 35 long and painful years of lupus complications. During these years she blessed the lives of friends and family with an arsenal of poetry and artwork. A self-taught linguist she tutored Vietnamese and Chinese children. An entrepreneurial artist and poet she developed her own style of “OFF THE WALL PRODUCTIONS” cards, children’s books, letterheads, game boards, and a family newsletter.
She was knowledgeable, courageous, well read, creative, thoughtful and analytical, detail oriented, well organized, ambitious thinker, a family poet, and a determined, strong minded, true-to-her-own-beliefs feminist and an unabashed cat lover. She gave up her life on Aug. 19, 2019. As in all things “She did it her way.”
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Harshbarger; Zoe & Lowell Wilson; a sister Jolene Harshbarger Poe Reed; a brother Kirk J. Harshbarger; and a half-brother Robert Glen Harshbarger. She is survived by a brother Kyle Thomas Harshbarger of Twin Falls, ID; a sister Jeane Harshbarger Newman of Nampa, ID; Three stepsisters Linda Ann Stevenson of Filer, ID; Vicki Lynn Mutti of Eatonville, Wa; Susan Lee Larriva of Tucscon, Az; stepbrother Bruce Lowell Wilson of Twin Falls, ID; a half-sister Delores Harshbarger Drake of Boise, ID; and many nieces and nephews.
Our Heartfelt thanks and loving tribute must be paid to Hospice Visions Inc. for the care she received from them. Cremation was done by Serenity Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, Idaho.
