Obituary: Rollie Eugene Close

August 20, 1934 – August 1, 2018
Rollie Eugene Close, born August 20, 1934, in Alpena Pass, Arkansas, passed away August 1, 2018 at Oak Creek Rehab in Kimberly, Idaho.
Rollie met Marian in Idaho, he moved to Nebraska where he waited for her to finish high school, and they married there in 1959. They moved to Kansas City, where he laid hardwood floors for a time. After their first child was born, they moved to Murtaugh. Here he worked at the Magic Valley Bean and Grain Warehouse, among many other places, until he and Marian started their own custom hay stacking business. He also worked with the Twin Falls County Sherriff’s office as the Deputy of Murtaugh while they lovingly raised their growing family and built their home. His home was always open to those in need. Friends and family always felt like his home was theirs.
He leaves behind his wife, Marian Mae Close; children, Betty Carlson, Joyce Williams (Clayne), Rhonda Spencer, Rollie Close Jr. (Brenda), Susan Davis (Mickey), Robert Gregg (Suzanne), Leisa Drain (Mark), Valerie Close (Kevan), Edwin Close (Jamie), Brynn Close (Bill), and Sheri Close; 42 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his three sisters, four brothers, five sons-in-law, and one grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave, Kimberly, ID, where he was a member. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
