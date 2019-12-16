{{featured_button_text}}

September 17, 1939 - December 13, 2019

Roger William Andrews, 80, a resident of Jerome passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Jerome Hospital.

Roger was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Enos and Lois Andrews. He was raised and educated in Wendell.

Roger married Geneal Pullin on August 29, 1959 in Elko, Nevada. He was a lifelong farmer. Roger enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, camping and family gatherings.

Roger is survived by his wife Geneal Andrews; his sons Brent Andrews of Wendell and Paul (Janel) Andrews of Jerome; grandchildren Gabrielle (Steve) Nelis of Boise, Saber Andrews of Boise, and Lukas, Logan and Layne Andrews of Jerome; two great-grandchildren Aria and Atlas Nelis, two sisters Barbara Fuller and Elizabeth Chojnacky; two brothers Stanley and and Jerry Andrews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Russell Andrews and a sister Arlene Garrison.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the chapel. Services conclude at the chapel. Friends and family are invited to stay for refreshments following the chapel service.

Service information

Dec 18
Visitation
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
3:30PM-5:30PM
Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel
629 East 3rd Street
Jerome, ID 83338
Dec 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 19, 2019
1:00PM
Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel
629 East 3rd Street
Jerome, ID 83338
