Obituary: Roger Stewart Hansen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 20, 1956—April 3, 2020

Roger returned to his Heavenly Father April 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, children and four of their special grandchildren at his daughter’s home in California.

He entered this moral existence June 20, 1956, the 2nd son of Vernon A. and Emma Josephine (Baker) Hansen in Twin Falls, Idaho. He spent his early years on the family dairy located on Falls Ave. In June of 1959, the family and dairy relocated to the North Side Project in Rupert, Idaho.

His childhood was spent surrounded with his siblings where they all worked (and played) to help make the dairy a viable business. He learned his work ethics there. He was the life and laughter of the party and kept his family in stitches at the dinner tables with his jokes and pranks. Roger developed health issues early in his life. However, he was always upbeat and positive.

He graduated from Minico High School with the class of 1974 and then served a mission assigned to the Atlanta, Georgia area for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints from 1975 to 1977. After returning, he married his sweetheart, Ann Righter June 16, 1978, in the Salt Lake Temple. Marriage and mission turned him into a dedicated student when he returned to BYU the fall of 1977.